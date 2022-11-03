Nord Stream terrorist attacks chiefly benefit US, says Russian security chief

The terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines were beneficial to the US, and the UK was involved in devising the plot, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev revealed, speaking on Thursday at a meeting of Secretaries of CIS Security Councils, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: He recalled that literally from the first minutes after the reports had emerged about the blasts along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, an active smear campaign was launched to pin the blame on Russia. "However, it is obvious that the main beneficiary of these terrorist attacks is the US, and the British Navy was involved in their planning and implementation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry," Patrushev pointed out.

The top official highlighted that what could not be ignored is the text message by ex-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, informing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately after the bombing of the gas pipelines that "everything was done".

In general, as the security chief noted, the US, using the most advanced technologies, created a favorable information field for itself, acting as organizer of smear campaigns and shifting the responsibility for what was happening to other members of the international community.