European Union diplomatic chief Josep Borrell thanked the UN and Turkey for their assistance in Russia's return to the grain deal.

November 3, 2022, 16:38 Borrell thanks UN and Turkey for facilitating Russia's return to the grain deal

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The diplomat noted that food should never become a weapon of war.

On October 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces under the cover of a humanitarian corridor created to export Ukrainian agricultural products, attacked the ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol with drones.

On November 2, Russia returned to participating in the grain deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine not to use the grain corridor for military actions against Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry said Turkey and the United Nations contributed to this.