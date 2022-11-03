One of the main achievements is the introduction of free healthcare programs for the entire society. Artak Beglaryan

The main success in the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh, according to the pre-election program of the President, is free healthcare services for the entire society.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artak Beglaryan said during the press conference held on November 3, summing up the activities in the position of State Minister.

"One of the reforms in the healthcare system is the process of improving equipment and infrastructure, attracting personnel from Armenia and the Diaspora. Salaries were raised in three stages last year, which significantly increased the social guarantees of health system employees.

I consider it is important to develop a strategy project in the healthcare sector. Of course, we have other programmatic successes as well, but there is a problem of major reforms in the healthcare sector. The developed strategy will provide a basis for us to work more systematically in that direction," emphasized. Beglaryan.