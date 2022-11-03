The realization of the "Long Day School" program needs some revisions, but I definitely consider it very successful.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artak Beglaryan, summarizing his activities as the Minister of State during the press conference held on November 3, informed that the program will be also implemented in several schools of Stepanakert.

In particular, next year the "Long Day School" program will operate in the Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepankertl, where construction has been already underway to create appropriate infrastructures.

"I consider the establishment of the "Long Day School" program in the schools of the villages of the Republic as the main success of the educational sector,” noted Artak Beglaryan.