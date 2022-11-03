The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS states will discuss issues relating to ensuring nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons during their meeting in Moscow, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said, RIA Novosti reports.
Secretaries of CIS Security Councils to discuss nuclear security at Moscow meeting
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We will listen to information about issues on ensuring nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons”, he said, while opening the meeting today.