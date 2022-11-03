Artsakhpress

Military

Secretaries of CIS Security Councils to discuss nuclear security at Moscow meeting

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS states will discuss issues relating to ensuring nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons during their meeting in Moscow, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We will listen to information about issues on ensuring nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons”, he said, while opening the meeting today.


     

Politics

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in US

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in the United States in coming days, the Armenian FM said today at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

Meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs kicks off in Moscow

The tenth meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States...

Artak Beglaryan summed up the achievements and omissions during his tenure

Systemic problems have been solved during the term of my office.

Valerie Boyer: Corrupt, racist Azerbaijan is attacking Armenia borders, seeking to continue ethnic cleansing, genocide

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's partnership with Azerbaijan is a shame. The energy...

Armenian MFA: Armenia has no misunderstandings with Iran

Armenia doesn't have any misunderstandings with Iran, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson says,...

Armenia agrees to Russia’s proposal to delay issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh for indefinite period of time

The Russian partners proposed to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite...

Proposal to extend mandate of Russian peacekeepers in NK not approved at Sochi meeting, but entered into agenda – Pashinyan

The key factor to guarantee the rights and security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh is the presence...

Economy

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

Society

One of the main achievements is the introduction of free healthcare programs for the entire society. Artak Beglaryan

The main success in the healthcare system of the Republic of Artsakh, according to the pre-election program of the President, is free healthcare services for the entire society.

Realization of the "Long Day School" program is one of the main successes of the educational sector. Artsakh State Mnister

The realization of the "Long Day School" program needs some revisions, but I definitely consider it very...

Despite the crisis situation, great rehabilitation work carried out during this period. Artak Beglaryan

It should be taken into account that I assumed the duties of the Artsakh State Minister on June 1, 2021,...

We use the term "route" - Russian foreign ministry spox corrects Turkish reporter’s question on “Zangezur corridor”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the question of Anadolu news agency...

A new playground being built in Askeran

The construction of a new playground in the town of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh is in its final...

COAF Child and Family Center opened in Stepanakert

The Child and Family Center of the Children of Armenia Charitable Fund (COAF) has started its operation...

Military

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages 35% increase in defense spending

According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which...

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged...

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Borrell thanks UN and Turkey for facilitating Russia's return to the grain deal
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in US
Nord Stream terrorist attacks chiefly benefit US, says Russian security chief
Meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs kicks off in Moscow
One of the main achievements is the introduction of free healthcare programs for the entire society. Artak Beglaryan
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Photos

Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Borrell thanks UN and Turkey for facilitating Russia's return to the grain deal

Nord Stream terrorist attacks chiefly benefit US, says Russian security chief

Putin to discuss support of investment at meeting with cabinet members

North Korea fires one intercontinental ballistic missile, two short-range ones - Yonhap

