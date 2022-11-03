It should be taken into account that I assumed the duties of the Artsakh State Minister on June 1, 2021, in the difficult post-war period.

November 3, 2022, 11:20 Despite the crisis situation, great rehabilitation work carried out during this period. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artak Beglaryan said during the press conference held on November 3, summing up the activities in the position of State Minister.

"We are still in a critical situation. I would not say that the state system was ready for that crisis. In the course of these two years, great rehabilitation work has been carried out: infrastructural and social programs.

Of course, during this period we have had both successes and omissions, but it should be taken into account that the entire state system worked. I can also point out that we have a rather serious problem of public trust in government bodies and officials, which of course is much more expressed after the war due to external factors," said Artak Beglaryan.