Systemic problems have been solved during my term.

November 3, 2022, 11:14 Artak Beglaryan summed up the achievements and omissions during his tenure

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Artak Beglaryan said during the press conference held on November 3, summing up the activities in the position of State Minister.

During the process, I learned management methods, and then, based on experience, I improved the efficiency of my work and that of my colleagues," Artak Beglaryan noted, adding that successes were recorded particularly in the spheres of housing provision, construction, and social developments

"We have introduced the institute of social workers. We have had some success in terms of trainings. Unfortunately, we do not have a proper education system - we hope that in the near future we will have a serious success. There are much more radical problems in terms of improving the efficiency of management,” said A. Beglaryan, noting that the successes recorded in the field of education during this period to be insufficient.

"One of the main gaps in the education sector is that we have not yet entered the stage of strategic development," said A. Beglaryan.