European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's partnership with Azerbaijan is a shame. The energy crisis cannot be an excuse, especially when we are faced with actual war crimes. French senator Valerie Boyer said in an interview with Public Senat TV channel, news.am informs.

November 3, 2022, 10:53 Valerie Boyer: Corrupt, racist Azerbaijan is attacking Armenia borders, seeking to continue ethnic cleansing, genocide

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "France could have done more for Armenia, especially when we held the chairmanship of the European Union. Sending observers is the least we could do. Enemies of Armenia openly say that they want to annihilate Armenians. Despite that, we continue to welcome these leaders, and Europe buys [natural] gas from Azerbaijan, with Ursula von der Leyen who declares that [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev is a reliable partner," Boyer said.

According to her, Europe has rightly mobilized for Ukraine, but is silent about Armenia.

"Are the lives of Armenians worth less than the lives of Ukrainians? There is a corrupt and racist state of Azerbaijan which is attacking the borders of Armenia, seeking to continue ethnic cleansing and genocide," the French senator added.