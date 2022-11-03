Putin to discuss support of investment at meeting with cabinet members

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold another meeting as a videoconference with government members on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Kremlin’s press service said earlier that the meeting would mainly focus on discussing the instruments supporting investments amid the current conditions. Economic Development Minuster Maksim Reshetnikov will deliver a report.

Reshetnikov said at a meeting of the Federation Council’s economic policy committee earlier that the ministry expected a decline in investments in the second half of the year. By the end of the year the ministry projects a contraction by around 2%, considering the current situation. The recovery process is expected to start next year, whereas starting 2024 Russia’s economy is projected to demonstrate growth, according to the minister.