North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two suspected short-range ones toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, TASS reports citing the Yonhap news agency.

November 3, 2022, 10:24 North Korea fires one intercontinental ballistic missile, two short-range ones - Yonhap

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the Republic of Korea said it detected what is presumed to be an ICBM launch from the Suan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 am (1:40 am Moscow time). The presumed propellant and warhead of the missile separated during the flight, according to the agency.

Moreover, the firing of two apparent short-range ballistic missiles from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province was registered from around 8:39 am (03:39 am Yerevan time).

Pyongyang has fired missiles 30 times since the beginning of this year. On Wednesday at least 23 missiles, such as short-range ballistic missiles and land-to-air missiles, were launched.