Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Jordanian counterpart Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi on Thursday. He is also expected to meet with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during his visit to the kingdom, Tass informs.

November 3, 2022, 09:48 Russia’s top diplomat to discuss Syria, Israeli-Palestinian settlement, Ukraine in Jordan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lavrov arrived in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Wednesday evening. Amman is the first destination on the foreign minister’s working tour around the Middle East, after which he will visit the United Arab Emirates.

Moscow considers the top diplomat’s visit to Jordan as an important part of sustained efforts on promotion of multifaceted engagement with traditional Middle Eastern partners, the Foreign Ministry said the day before the talks. "We assume it meets the long-term interests of providing peace, prosperity and stability of this strategic region," the ministry emphasized.

The talks are expected to focus on the pressing international and regional issues, in particular Ukraine, Syria, the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, Iraq and the Gulf, as well as bilateral issues.