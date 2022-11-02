Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the question of Anadolu news agency reporter, clarified that they use the term “route”, not “corridor”, while referring to the possible road that will connect Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan via the territory of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During a press briefing Anadolu reporter asked Zakharova how Russia assesses the efforts on the organization of the “Zangezur corridor” that will link Azerbaijan with Nakhijevan.

In response Zakharova said: “We use the term “route”. The issue of the unblocking of transportation communications in the region was discussed during the Sochi summit, and an agreement was reached that the joint work will continue within the working group operating under the co-chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries”.