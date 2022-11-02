COAF Child and Family Center opened in Stepanakert

The Child and Family Center of the Children of Armenia Charitable Fund (COAF) has started its operation in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: It provides individual services: psychological, speech therapy and social worker.

Diana Movsisyan, the coordinator of the Artsakh programs of the Children of Armenia Fund, informed "Artsakhpress".

“COAF has been working in Artsakh since 2016. Our office was officially opened in March of the current year.

Since mid-October, the support programs of the COAF’s Child and Family Center have been operating within the framework of the office. Our beneficiaries are children and youth aged 3-18 and their families. In the near future, after the completion of the construction work of our main center, we will move there and carry out a more intense and full activity,” Diana Movsisyan said, noting that she will cooperate with state institutions on the project in order to jointly consider the problems and provide their solution as soon as possible.

She also added that the social-psychological services and support are of great importance in the post-war period.

All services within the program are free of charge.