The UK has a shortage of F-35 fighter pilots. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that Britain has more modern F-35 aircraft than pilots because of problems with flight training, Sky News reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Wallace confirmed that the defense ministry has more than 20 next-generation combat aircraft costing 100 million pounds, but can't even fly them. He described the situation as quite difficult, saying the pilot shortage also arose because the F-35 Lightning aircraft are new.

Wallace acknowledged that flight training was a key factor, with pilots having to wait up to eight years to qualify.

More than three years ago, he instructed Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, head of the Royal Air Force, to make flight training his only priority. Yet the process is still in crisis.

The F-35 is one of Britain's most expensive and coveted equipment programs, as these aircraft are considered the next level of military capability because of their sophisticated radars, sensors, and other covert equipment.

Britain originally intended to eventually buy 138 F-35 aircraft. However, it has now bought only 27 aircraft. One of them is out of service after it crashed at sea off one of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers last year, three more are in the US, with only 23 aircraft left in the UK.