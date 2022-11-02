The construction of a new playground in the town of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh is in its final stage.

November 2, 2022, 16:42 A new playground being built in Askeran

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran, Hayk Shamiryan, informed "Artsakhpress", detailing that the construction of the playground is being carried out with the cooperation of the city of Bouc-Bel-Air (France) and with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

"The new playground, which is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street, will be ready in about 20 days. For the construction of the playground, the city of of Bouc-Bel-Air provided financial resources to the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund; a part of which we saved.

The fund, in turn, allocated money and we bought new playground equipment and a pavilion for the playground, which will serve adults as well. Benches will also be placed on the playground, there will be volleyball and mini-football fields," added Shamiryan.

Tree planting is also planned.