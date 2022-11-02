A new playground being built in Askeran

The construction of a new playground in the town of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh is in its final stage.
Armenia doesn't have any misunderstandings with Iran, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson says, Mehr News Agency reported.
The Russian partners proposed to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite...
The key factor to guarantee the rights and security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh is the presence...
Members of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan led by Deputy...
The United States is committed to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and negotiations...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Moscow, Russia,...
The next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the question of Anadolu news agency reporter, clarified that they use the term “route”, not “corridor”, while referring to the possible road that will connect Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan via the territory of Armenia.
The Child and Family Center of the Children of Armenia Charitable Fund (COAF) has started its operation...
A new re-profiled multi-apartment building for residents displaced due to the war has been put into operation...
A total of 107 private houses are being built in the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic.
At the rally held October 30, in Stepanakert's Revival Square, the representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia...
According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which is 35% more than that of 2022, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.
71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged...
On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...
The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...
he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...
