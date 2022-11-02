Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday said it’s necessary to make it clear to Kiev’s Western handlers that provocations like Saturday’s attack on Russian ships engaged in the Black Sea grain deal won’t happen again.

November 2, 2022, 14:10 MFA urges handlers of Kiev to understand grain deal provocations won’t happen again

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It’s necessary to make sure that those who stand behind the Kiev regime, because they are the beneficiaries of this very grain deal, understand that no such provocations will happen again," she said on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, Tass informs.

She said the attack on Russian ships amounted to a "terrorist attack" rather than a provocation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on October 29 that the Kiev regime with the involvement of British specialists carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels that were engaged in ensuring the security of the grain corridor.