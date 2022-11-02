Armenian MFA: Armenia has no misunderstandings with Iran

Armenia doesn't have any misunderstandings with Iran, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson says, Mehr News Agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vahan Hunanyan told in an interview with Mehr that Armenia and Iran enjoy very long historical relations and these relationships are not only limited to governments, but also exist between the two nations.

Describing Iran as a key partner for Armenia, he expressed hope to see that these relations will become stronger in all domains.

"I think we don't have any misunderstandings with Iran," he said and added that Yerevan and Tehran do not have different opinions on most issues.

As a result, the two countries' relations will get stronger in the future, the Armenian diplomat noted.

Answering a question about his country's relation with Azerbaijan, he said, "Armenia seeks to establish peace in the South Caucasus region. In this regard, we entered into negotiations with the Azeri side but they always raise their maximum demands in the negotiations."

Hunanyan added that all the problems should be resolved at the negotiating table.