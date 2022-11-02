Armenia agrees to Russia’s proposal to delay issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh for indefinite period of time

The Russian partners proposed to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite period of time. This approach is in full accordance with the approach of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees relating to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “You know that it is being discussed that there is a Russian and a non-Russian concept, an attempt was made to create an impression that the steps of the Armenian government contradict the conventionally speaking Russian concept. But of course, that’s not the case. I can present why. I myself could not publicize it previously because it would have been a violation of ethics in some sense. But as the authors of the concepts have somehow revealed the subtlety, I can touch upon the issue from this point of view. You are aware that our colleagues of Russia have stated that in their opinion the right approach would be to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite period of time. How is this explained? It is explained based on the fact that at the moment there is objectively no opportunity to find a status that will be mutually acceptable. Moreover, it must be admitted that this is not a new situation, but in any case. To what extent is the policy of the government of Armenia in accordance with this vision? I must say that it fully and 100% coincides”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said that there are three components in the NK issue – the security, rights and status of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.