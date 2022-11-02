Artsakhpress

Armenia agrees to Russia’s proposal to delay issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh for indefinite period of time

The Russian partners proposed to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite period of time. This approach is in full accordance with the approach of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees relating to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “You know that it is being discussed that there is a Russian and a non-Russian concept, an attempt was made to create an impression that the steps of the Armenian government contradict the conventionally speaking Russian concept. But of course, that’s not the case. I can present why. I myself could not publicize it previously because it would have been a violation of ethics in some sense. But as the authors of the concepts have somehow revealed the subtlety, I can touch upon the issue from this point of view. You are aware that our colleagues of Russia have stated that in their opinion the right approach would be to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite period of time. How is this explained? It is explained based on the fact that at the moment there is objectively no opportunity to find a status that will be mutually acceptable. Moreover, it must be admitted that this is not a new situation, but in any case. To what extent is the policy of the government of Armenia in accordance with this vision? I must say that it fully and 100% coincides”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said that there are three components in the NK issue – the security, rights and status of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.


     

Armenian MFA: Armenia has no misunderstandings with Iran

Armenia doesn't have any misunderstandings with Iran, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson says, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Russian partners proposed to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for an indefinite...

Proposal to extend mandate of Russian peacekeepers in NK not approved at Sochi meeting, but entered into agenda – Pashinyan

The key factor to guarantee the rights and security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh is the presence...

Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions to meet in Brussels on November 3

Members of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan led by Deputy...

Direct dialogue key to resolving issues and to reaching lasting peace: US State Department on Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

The United States is committed to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and negotiations...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit Moscow

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Moscow, Russia,...

Yerevan to host next meeting of CSTO Collective Security Council on November 23

The next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

Another multi-apartment building put into operation in Stepanakert with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

A new re-profiled multi-apartment building for residents displaced due to the war has been put into operation in the capital.

60 residential houses will be put into operation in Ivanyan community of Askeran region

A total of 107 private houses are being built in the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic.

Representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia and youth called to unite and support the Republic of Artsakh

At the rally held October 30, in Stepanakert's Revival Square, the representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia...

Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic held in Stepanakert

On October 30, a multi-thousand-huge rally was held at Stepanakert's Revival Square for the sake of the...

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan

The people of Artsakh organized a huge rally in parallel with the Parliament session.

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations

Today's symbolic gathering is a vivid proof of the fact that the Artsakh movement has not finished and...

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages 35% increase in defense spending

According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which is 35% more than that of 2022, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged...

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

MFA urges handlers of Kiev to understand grain deal provocations won’t happen again

South Korea's military slams North Korea's missile launch 'unacceptable'

Cavusoglu discusses relations with Azerbaijan with his Iranian counterpart

European gas price falls to $1,246 per 1,000 cubic meters in October

