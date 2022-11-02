Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions to meet in Brussels on November 3

Members of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will participate in the third session of the Delimitation and Border Security Commissions in Brussels on November 3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agreement on the meeting was reached in early October in Prague on the sidelines of the quadrilateral meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the French President, the Azerbaijani President and the President of the European Council.