North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday was unacceptable because one of the missiles fell near the territorial waters of the Republic of Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

November 2, 2022, 10:55 South Korea's military slams North Korea's missile launch 'unacceptable'

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The North Korean missile launched today fell near our territorial waters south of the northern boundary line for the first time since the division [of Korea]. This is unprecedented and unacceptable," the officials said. They added that the South Korean military would respond decisively.

According to Seoul, North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The launch took place from the Wonsan area of the Kangwon Province around 08:51 (02:51 Moscow time). One of the missiles landed south of the northern boundary line, which Seoul considers a de facto maritime boundary. The missile was flying toward the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, an air alert was declared there. It fell into the sea 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleungdo and 57 kilometers east of Sokcho. It was also the first time a missile had flown towards South Korean territory.