November 2, 2022, 09:57 Direct dialogue key to resolving issues and to reaching lasting peace: US State Department on Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are committed to Armenian-Azerbaijan peace and negotiations between the two countries. We believe direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and to reaching that lasting peace, and that lasting peace, by the way, that both countries have stated that they seek. So, we’ll continue to engage over the next months to facilitate discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, bilaterally, with partners, and through multilateral organizations as well”, Ned Price said.

Asked whether phone calls or meetings between the US Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected, the Spokesperson stated: “I think all of that is on the table. We will do what it is we deem most useful to bring about the cause of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.