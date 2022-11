Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Moscow, Russia, his Office said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: On November 3, Armen Grigoryan will participate in the 10th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS participating states.