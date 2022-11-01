The next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, on November 23.

November 1, 2022, 17:43 Yerevan to host next meeting of CSTO Collective Security Council on November 23

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas informed him about the preparations for the upcoming summit, and the implementation of a number of individual assignments of the Collective Security Council, the CSTO Secretariat reported.

Lukashenko and Zas also discussed the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, including the results of the recent emergency session of the Collective Security Council held on October 28.