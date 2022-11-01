Trade relations between Iran and Armenia have witnessed a 43% growth in recent months, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran, adding that the goal is to increase trade relations up to $3 billion, Mehr news agency reports.

November 1, 2022, 15:52 Armenian PM’s visit to Iran to be turning point in development of two countries – President Raisi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Undoubtedly, the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be a turning point in the development of the two countries, the Iranian President said.

Saying that the neighborliness policy is one of the policies emphasized by the Iranian government, he added that holding such bilateral meetings for the development of economic, trade, and security relations between Iran and Armenia are on the agenda.

“Our goal is to increase trade relations up to three billion dollars, which can be achieved with the will of the two countries,” he added.

Raeisi underlined that good relations between the two countries will definitely lead to better relations in the region and the world.

He stated that the Caucasus region is a part of Iran's history, civilization, and culture, adding that the developments, security, and peace in the Caucasus region are very important for Iran.

Emphasizing that regional problems should be resolved by regional actors, he stressed, “Any kind of interference by foreigners in the region will create problems instead of solving the problem.’