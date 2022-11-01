Russia ready to supply grain at reasonable prices to all interested countries, says PM

Russia will continue the dialogue with the UN and Turkey on the future of the grain deal, though it is ready to supply grain to interested countries at reasonable prices in any case, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of SCO's (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) government heads held as a videoconference on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ukrainian side mounted a terrorist attack against Russian ships and civil vessels in the water area of the Bay of Sevastopol at the end of last week. It is currently impossible to guarantee the security of the humanitarian corridor that has been created. And we were forced to suspend the participation in the grain deal," he stated. However, Moscow will continue "the dialogue with the UN and Turkey on relevant issues within the framework of agreements signed in Istanbul," Russian PM noted.

"Irrespective of the future of the grain deal, considering this year’s harvest Russia is ready to provide up to 500,000 tonnes of grain free to countries most in need, as well as to deliver grain at reasonable prices to all interested states," Mishustin said.

Russian premier mentioned the provision of global food security as one of priorities of the joint work. "We honestly implement international contracts aimed at solving this strategic task," he stressed.

"It is important that SCO states account for more than one tenth of global turnover of agriculture goods," Mishustin added. "In eight months of this year international trade in Russian agriculture products and food with the organization’s members gained almost 25% to around $8.5 bln," he said, noting that "the expansion of cooperation on this track is extremely relevant".