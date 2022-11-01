No one can stop Russia’s economy or undermine political stability, Lavrov says

No one will be able to stop the Russian economy or undermine political stability in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message to participants in a world thematic conference of Russian compatriots residing overseas, dubbed "Economic Cooperation: Compatriots and Russian Regions. Responding to Challenges of the Time."

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is safe to say that no one will ever be able to stop the Russian economy or undermine domestic political stability," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, while taking the West’s destructive actions into account, Russian continues to steadily follow its own course regardless of any difficulties. "We faced sanctions before. The experience of the past decades helps us succeed in overcoming the challenge," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia was not facing isolation on the international stage. "We have many friends all over the world. We consistently boost relations with a broad range of countries within the CIS, in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America," he specified. The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow did not seek to wall itself off from its business partners in Europe and North America. "It has never been our choice to cut mutually beneficial ties," he concluded.