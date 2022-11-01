Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers held a phone talk.
Cavusoglu discusses relations with Azerbaijan with his Iranian counterpart
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Iranian side, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.
"The Turkish foreign minister welcomed the negotiation process between Iran and Azerbaijan and noted that the two countries are friends of Turkey and the friendship between Iran and Azerbaijan makes them happy," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.