European gas price falls to $1,246 per 1,000 cubic meters in October

The price of gas in Europe in October 2022 decreased by more than a third from the index of the end of September to $1,246 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the data of the London Stock Exchange ICE on November and December futures, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of the main factors in the decline was abnormally warm weather in the region, which delays the start of the heating season.

While on September 30 the gas futures closed the auctions at about $1 884 per 1 thou. cubic meter, on October 31 the auctions were closed at $1 246, which is 34% lower as compared to the end of the previous month.

The average gas price in Europe was about $1,382 per 1 thousand cubic meters in October and $2,090 in September.