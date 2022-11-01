Another multi-apartment building put into operation in Stepanakert with the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

A new re-profiled multi-apartment building for residents displaced due to the war has been put into operation in the capital.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed, noting that with the funding support of the Hayastan-All Armenian Fund another multi-apartment building has been reconstructed and put into operation at 1 A. Arakelyan Street in Stepanakert.

According to the project, the reconstructed building consists of 2 buildings with 30 apartments, 22 of which are 2-room, and 8 are 3-room. The apartment buildings have 2 above ground and 1 underground floor.

The reconstruction of the multi-apartment building was carried out by the "Shinver Plus" LLC.