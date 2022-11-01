First Ambassador of North Macedonia to Armenia presents credentials to President

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Armenia Krum Efremov (residence in Kiev) presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, expressing hope that he, as the first Ambassador of North Macedonia to Armenia, will greatly contribute to strengthening the existing friendly relations and utilizing the real potential of the bilateral mutual partnership.

President Khachaturyan said that the peoples of Armenia and North Macedonia know each other quite well despite the short course of the diplomatic relations, adding that they also have many commonalities, a similar history and have passed through heavy challenges.

“Our official relations will enable us to maximally use the opportunities of the two countries”, the Armenian President said.

As for possible directions of cooperation, the President particularly highlighted high technologies, tourism and services, stating that the joint work could create an opportunity to reveal new cooperation directions.

In his turn the Ambassador of North Macedonia assured that during his tenure he will do the utmost to further develop and intensify the bilateral ties.