Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran on November 1, IRNA reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The official welcoming ceremony was followed by the talks between the Armenian PM and the Iranian President.

Pashinyan and Raisi will discuss regional and bilateral issues, as well as will attend a signing ceremony on bilateral cooperation and hold a joint press briefing.