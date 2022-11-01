Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran on November 1, IRNA reports.

Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran

Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran
STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The official welcoming ceremony was followed by the talks between the Armenian PM and the Iranian President.
Pashinyan and Raisi will discuss regional and bilateral issues, as well as will attend a signing ceremony on bilateral cooperation and hold a joint press briefing.
The Armenian PM arrived in Iran on a working visit.

     

Politics

Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran on November 1, IRNA reports.

All news from section

Russia, Turkey FMs discuss South Caucasus

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the steps contributing...

Works on settling NK conflict continue – Kremlin

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the works on settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict...

Armenian PM departs for Iran

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan departed for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit...

Issues not agreed upon during Sochi summit are very delicate and sensitive – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during the trilateral meeting with the leaders of Armenia...

Pashinyan to visit Tehran on November 1

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Tehran on November 1.

Putin urges to ensure peace in Artsakh and unblock transport infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,...

Economy

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.

All news from section

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

Society

60 residential houses will be put into operation in Ivanyan community of Askeran region

A total of 107 private houses are being built in the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic.

All news from section

Representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia and youth called to unite and support the Republic of Artsakh

At the rally held October 30, in Stepanakert's Revival Square, the representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia...

Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic held in Stepanakert

On October 30, a multi-thousand-huge rally was held at Stepanakert's Revival Square for the sake of the...

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan

The people of Artsakh organized a huge rally in parallel with the Parliament session.

Standing by Artsakh means standing by the civilized format of self-determination of nations

Today's symbolic gathering is a vivid proof of the fact that the Artsakh movement has not finished and...

A multi-thousand-strong rally started in Stepanakert (Live)

In parallel with the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, a multi-thousand-strong...

Military

Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages 35% increase in defense spending

According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which is 35% more than that of 2022, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.

All news from section

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged...

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran
Russia, Turkey FMs discuss South Caucasus
Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to some airports until November 9
Works on settling NK conflict continue – Kremlin
Armenian PM departs for Iran
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

All news from section

Photos

Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

All news from section

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to some airports until November 9

All news from section

Death toll from cable bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat exceeds 140 — local TV

Lavrov slams West for using methods of geopolitical engineering against Russia, China

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Presence of foreign forces doesn't contribute to peace in Caucasus

Most Read

month

week

day

Search