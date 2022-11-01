Armenian PM, Iranian President hold talks in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran on November 1, IRNA reports.
Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the steps contributing...
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the works on settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan departed for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during the trilateral meeting with the leaders of Armenia...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Tehran on November 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,...
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent, trading data show. The trigger for the rise in prices was the fact that Russia announced it was suspending the grain deal, news.am informs.
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...
A total of 107 private houses are being built in the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic.
At the rally held October 30, in Stepanakert's Revival Square, the representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia...
On October 30, a multi-thousand-huge rally was held at Stepanakert's Revival Square for the sake of the...
The people of Artsakh organized a huge rally in parallel with the Parliament session.
Today's symbolic gathering is a vivid proof of the fact that the Artsakh movement has not finished and...
In parallel with the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, a multi-thousand-strong...
According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which is 35% more than that of 2022, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.
71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged...
On October 25, at 1:30 a.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber...
The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Nelly Baghdasaryan, Advisor on International Relations of the President of the Artsakh Republic had a...
