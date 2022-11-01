Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to some airports until November 9

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until November 9, TASS reports citing the agency’s press service.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.