Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the steps contributing to stabilization in the South Caucasus, reported the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

November 1, 2022, 12:32 Russia, Turkey FMs discuss South Caucasus

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation around Ukraine was also discussed, the respective statement added.