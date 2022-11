Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the works on settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at the mediation of Russia will continue.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We will continue our mediation efforts”, RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying.

On October 31 the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held a trilateral meeting in Sochi.

A statement was adopted with the results of the meeting.