Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said that the most important thing is to ensure peace and conditions for development, which includes the unblocking of transport infrastructure, news.am informs.

October 31, 2022, 16:01 Putin urges to ensure peace in Artsakh and unblock transport infrastructure

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I will recall how an agreement was reached during the cessation of the armed conflict. We all proceeded from the fact that the most important thing was to ensure peace and create conditions for development, including the development of Armenia's economy," Putin said during the meeting.

He added that all these issues, including the unblocking of transport infrastructure, are linked to the development of the economy and social sphere. "Ultimately, this is what we are working for, in the interests of people," the president said.

The leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan will hold a trilateral meeting in Sochi on Monday to discuss a Karabakh settlement and may also come up with a document that will form the basis of a future peace treaty. Before the trilateral summit, Putin held bilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.