Approaches proposed by Russian draft acceptable to us, Pashinyan tells Putin at Sochi meeting

During the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on October 31, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that the approaches proposed by the Russian draft on establishing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are acceptable to Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Last week, at the Valdai Discussion Club, you have touched upon the issue of a possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, highlighting several important parameters of that process connected with Nagorno Karabakh, asserting that you will support the choice of the principles which the Armenian side favors. During the last closed session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which you participated in, I have talked about this and want to state once again that on Nagorno Karabakh, the approaches proposed by the Russian draft of the principles and parameters for establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are acceptable to us”, the PM said.

Pashinyan expressed hope that the Russian leader will support the reference to that document in the text of a possible trilateral statement based on the results of the meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

“Armenia has made that proposal, but we have no confirmation yet that the Russian side will support that proposal. It in no way contradicts the agreements which were reached in Prague on October 6. Moreover, during the talks in Prague I concentrated on your public statements made over Nagorno Karabakh”, PM Pashinyan said.