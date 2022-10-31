Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state budget, finance minister Tigran Khachatryan told lawmakers at a parliamentary committee session on the 2023 state budget draft.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said that the funding for Artsakh in 2022 was again 144 billion drams.

“The funding will be unchanged next year,” he said.

Another 20 billion drams is envisaged as extra funding in case of possible issues.