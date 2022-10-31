Iranian Foreign Ministry: Presence of foreign forces doesn't contribute to peace in Caucasus

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during a phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov that Iran considers the right way to resolve the Caucasus dispute as 3+3 meetings and the regional mechanism, Mehr reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the phone conversation Amir Abdollahian assured Bayramov that the Islamic Republic of Iran is directing its efforts to resolve disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia through diplomatic and regional channels.

Amir Abdollahian noted the good Iranian-Azerbaijani relations, stating that a recent meeting of the two countries' presidents in Astana agreed that the territorial integrity of all countries in the region, including Azerbaijan, should be respected.

"We have also always believed that the presence of foreign powers in the region further complicates the disputes and we are, therefore, opposed to their presence," added the Iranian foreign minister.

The Iranian diplomat further reiterated that the security of the region is a matter of vital importance for all countries in the region, and Iran considers Azerbaijan's security as its own security and is against the deployment of foreign forces in the region, which would endanger regional peace and stability as well as strong regional cooperation.

Jeyhun Bayramov also expressed his gratitude to Amir Abdollahian for detailing the results of his talks with Armenian officials to establish peace and stability in the region.

Bayramov also stated that he too is against the presence of foreign forces in the region and they are stationed here, and expressed his country's agreement to continue regional cooperation, including 3+3 meetings.