According to the 2023 state budget of Armenia, the defense spending will comprise 506 billion drams which is 35% more than that of 2022, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2023 state budget draft.

October 31, 2022, 14:54 Armenia’s 2023 state budget envisages 35% increase in defense spending

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The minister said that the defense spending will comprise 5% of the GDP.

He added that the spending for the social sector will also greatly increase in 2023. “They will comprise 648 billion drams in 2023. The growth compared to the previous year is 10%. It is 7% of the GDP”, Khachatryan said.