A total of 107 private houses are being built in the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic.

October 31, 2022, 11:30 60 residential houses will be put into operation in Ivanyan community of Askeran region

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: 86 of the houses are being built with the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund and 21 houses by the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh. It is planned to complete and put into operation 60 residential houses by the end of the year.