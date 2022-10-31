Armenian FM extends condolences to Indian government over bridge collapse

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has extended his condolences over the collapse of the suspension bridge in India’s western state of Gujarat.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat. Our sincere condolences and sympathies to the brotherly people and government of India. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured”, FM Mirzoyan said on Twitter.