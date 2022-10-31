Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev meeting will help conclude peace treaty

Russia expects that the upcoming trilateral meeting in Sochi of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev will make it possible to move towards the conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There are still many problems. I think that all of them will be discussed during the meeting in Sochi tomorrow. We hope that it will somehow make it possible to move forward on a number of issues, including the signing of a peace treaty," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.