At the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square on October 30, the representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia and youth called on Armenians to unite and stand in support of the Republic of Artsakh, noting that independence and the right to self-determination have no alternative.

October 30, 2022, 20:57 Representatives of Artsakh intelligentsia and youth called to unite and support the Republic of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Qajik Harutyunyan, the popular actor of the Republic of Artsakh, emphasized in his speech that the existence of Artsakh in Azerbaijan in any capacity is impossible.

"Today, more than ever, we must be united. In 1988 the spirit of patriotism was high. That is why we won the war imposed on us. Today, there is a wave of uncertainty in Artsakh, but leaving is not a solution to the problem.

Believe me, the most wonderful, cozy, holy and precious land in the world is the world of Artsakh. Therefore, we must live in Artsakh, protect and preserve our sanctuaries, the graves of our grandfathers, fathers, brothers and sons; our sacred land. Let's fight and stand up for our country, unite and save Artsakh," said Q. Harutyunyan.

Donara Gabrielyan, the rector of Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert, referring to the history of the Artsakh movement of 1988, the declaration of independence of the Artsakh Republic and the 30-year process of maintaining it at the cost of blood, stressed that democratic Artsakh can never be a part of totalitarian Azerbaijan.

''Scientist Sakharov said that the issue of Karabakh is a matter of life and death for the Armenian people. We have to live in this land; we want to build our future here in a peaceful region. Otherwise, nothing good can be expected if there is no Artsakh as a sovereign and democratic state," added Donara Gabrielyan, expressing her belief that in case of the indefinite extension of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh, one can only talk about the restoration of justice.

Hrach Sayiyan, the president of the student council of Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert, also emphasized that the existence of an independent and Armenian Artsakh is unacceptable for Azerbaijan.

"If we want to have a homeland, we must always fight. Any peace agreement that would question our sovereignty is unacceptable to us," said Hrach Sayiyan, calling on the Armenian people to unite and invest all their potential to preserve the homeland and stand in support of the Republic of Artsakh.