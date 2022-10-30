Artsakh is deprived of the opportunity to defend itself, that mission is entrusted to Armenia, I want to believe that Armenia will fulfill that mission. Arkady Ghukasyan

Although today the peacekeeping forces of Russia maintain the security of Artsakh, it does not mean that Armenia has completed its mission in Artsakh.

October 30, 2022, 20:01

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arkady Ghukasyan, the former president of the Republic of Artsakh, told journalists in Stepanakert.

"We also need Russia's support in this matter, but first of all, Armenia's support is needed, because no matter how much the Russian Federation is interested in ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh, it has its own interests; its relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, and we see reservations in some issues, but Armenia should make a clear position. Until now, it is not clear to me what position Nikol Pashinyan has," said Ghukasyan.

The former President is convinced that the people who are ready to fight to the end cannot be defeated.

"There are, of course, difficulties here, because we do not see the clear position of Armenia. It is obvious that Artsakh is not able to fight against the whole world alone and we expect the support of Armenia, the Diaspora and our friendly countries in our struggle," he said.

Referring to Pashinyan's statement that in Sochi he is ready to sign a document on extending the period for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, Ghukasyan said:

'’Words have almost no value in this last period, because words and thoughts change and we hear a lot of contradictory statements, which is worrying. Today, Artsakh is deprived of defending itself, that mission is entrusted to Armenia and I want to believe that Armenia will fulfill that mission," Ghukasyan said.