Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic held in Stepanakert

On October 30, a multi-thousand-huge rally was held at Stepanakert's Revival Square for the sake of the free, independent and dignified future of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arzik Mkhitaryan, a participant of the Artsakh movement, professor of Artsakh State University, honored figure of NKR science, believes that the spirit of the Movement of 88 has reawakened among the Artsakh Armenians, who today, gathered in Stepanakert's Revival Square with their just demand for the right to self-determination and independence.

Arzik Mkhitaryan, in an interview with "Artsakhpress" , mentioned that the struggle of the last century also started from Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

"We were enthusiastically included in that struggle, which Azerbaijan brutally retaliated with massacres of Armenians living in Sumgait, Baku and other cities. We had to take up arms. The first Artsakh war brought us quite a lot of success, although we were aware that the enemy would seek revenge. We have paid a very high price for our independence. I believe that the Armenian people will stand together as one person and defend the independence of Artsakh," said A. Mkhitaryan.

According to Lernik Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, today's rally is a call to the international community that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

"Artsakh is facing serious challenges. The united will of our people should dictate the agenda they are trying to impose on us. With this gathering as well as with daily struggle, we should be able to prove to the world that we are the owners of this country and we will decide the future of Artsakh. For us, there are red lines, with which the international community should take into account," emphasized L. Hovhannisyan.