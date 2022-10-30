Artsakhpress

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan

The people of Artsakh organized a huge rally in parallel with the Parliament session.

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan  wrote on his Facebook page, referring the rally organized in Stepankert’s Revival Square on October 30.
  
 About 40,000 citizens (about 33% of the total population) from Stepanakert and its regions took part in the rally. Artsakh National Assembly reaffirmed our will and determination to protect our own rights in our own homeland. Artsakh has never been and will never be a part of Azerbaijan!!!

WE ARE THE OWNERS OF OUR MOTHERLAND AND CONTINUE THE FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOM.

Statement of the National Assembly at the following link," he wrote.

     

President Harutyunyan took part in the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square

On October 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, together with the second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan took part in the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from Monday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan

The people of Artsakh organized a huge rally in parallel with the Parliament session.

71 servicemen discharged from hospitals after Azeri attack in September

71 of the wounded servicemen in the latest Azerbaijani aggression completed treatment and were discharged from hospitals as of October 27, while 130 others are in rehabilitation leave after successfully being treated, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan
President Harutyunyan took part in the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square
Any proposal or document that would consider Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan will be rejected. David Babayan
The price of peace cannot be the deprivation of the people of Artsakh of their homeland and the destruction of Artsakh: Artsakh NA Deputy
About 40,000 citizens took part in the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square. Artsakh NA
