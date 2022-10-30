The people of Artsakh organized a huge rally in parallel with the Parliament session.

October 30, 2022, 18:25 We are the owner of our homeland and we continue to fight for our rights and freedoms. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page, referring the rally organized in Stepankert’s Revival Square on October 30.



About 40,000 citizens (about 33% of the total population) from Stepanakert and its regions took part in the rally. Artsakh National Assembly reaffirmed our will and determination to protect our own rights in our own homeland. Artsakh has never been and will never be a part of Azerbaijan!!!



WE ARE THE OWNERS OF OUR MOTHERLAND AND CONTINUE THE FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOM.