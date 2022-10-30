The rally and presence of tens of thousands of Artsakh Armenians in Stepanakert's Revival Square is already a message to humanity, the international community and various countries.

October 30, 2022, 17:57 Any proposal or document that would consider Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan will be rejected. David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” informs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, David Babayan, said this during the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square on October 30.

"Indeed, we live in a period of time, when we face ontological dangers. Moreover, not only Artsakh, but also Mother Armenia and the Diaspora are facing ontological threats.

The future largely depends on Artsakh. To get out of this difficult situation with honor, we have to work both in the domestic and foreign fields.

Most importantly, we must not be indifferent. It is indifference that can destroy us, although it may seem like the most innocent act. Our future depends on each of us; will it be victory or defeat? As for the foreign sphere, of course, a lot of work is being done together with all Armenians.

We must be principal; we must give place to professionalism and patriotism," said the Artsakh FM. He emphasized that any proposal or document by which Artsakh will be considered as part of Azerbaijan is unacceptable and will be rejected.

"In case of such proposals by various countries and international structures, we will consider them as a gross violation of international law.

Believe that we are able to protect Artsakh. We have that potential," said the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, stressing that it depends on everyone to be that dignified and principled generation that will be able to save this Biblical land of Artsakh regardless of all difficulties.

David Babayan expressed his belief that this mission will be realized together.

"I am sure, because we have Yerablur, Tsitsernakaberd, Shushi, which are looking at us. After all, how will we look into the eyes of our children, our elders, our grieving wives and mothers?

How will we stand before the memory of our heroes and what answer will we give before God? Therefore, we should all know that our fate is united and there will be no games behind the people's backs.

All of us will keep together and protect Artsakh regardless of all the difficulties, and there is a chance to save Artsakh,’’ David Babayan added, highly appreciating the role of the Russian Federation in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"When we say that the Russian people and Russia are fraternal, we want to announce to the world that this is not aimed at any state, because we, as people who have a diaspora, have no right to think so.

Therefore, let's fight, unite and never despair", concluded Babayan.