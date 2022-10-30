The price of peace cannot be the deprivation of the people of Artsakh of their homeland and the destruction of Artsakh: Artsakh NA Deputy

The price of peace cannot be the deprivation of the people of Artsakh and the destruction of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh NA Deputy Gegham Stepanyan said during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic held on October 30.

According to him, the people of Artsakh have been living and working under unusual conditions for two years now: psychological pressure, uncertainty, threats of resumption of war by Azerbaijan, infrastructure disruptions. For two years, the people of Artsakh have been sounding the alarm bell to the international community and all interested organizations, trying to convey to them the obvious truth that Azerbaijan continues aggressive actions, violating the provisions of the tripartite declaration of the ceasefire.

Gegham Stepanyan reminded that it has been two years that Azerbaijan has been trying to create the impression in all international forums that the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict has been resolved, then he noted with pain that in some international structures and some influential countries, Azerbaijani presented arguments, so to speak, not only deserve attention, but there is also an attempt to subordinate the people's right to self-determination to geopolitical interests, and in some cases to Azerbaijani oil and gas.

The deputy emphasizes: “No conflict can be resolved through unilateral concessions, we do not think that the problem has been resolved, since the status of Artsakh has not been determined, the rights of internally displaced persons have not been restored. The Armenian cultural heritage and spiritual values are being destroyed in the occupied territories.

The recognized right of the people of Artsakh to determine their own destiny has not been confirmed at the international level, and the security of our people has not been fully protected."