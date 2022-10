Alongside with the extraordinary sitting of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly, convened on October 30, a large rally was held on the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

October 30, 2022, 17:35 About 40,000 citizens took part in the rally held in Stepanakert's Revival Square. Artsakh NA

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Among other speeches in the rally with the participation of about 40,000 citizens from Stepanakert and regions, the NA deputy Areg Avakyan presented the National Assembly Statement.