The independent and sovereign Republic of Artsakh is an established reality, based on the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.

October 30, 2022, 17:00 The absolute guarantor of Artsakh's identity is Mother Armenia, and the tangible guarantee of security is the Russian peacekeeping presence. Head of the "United Fatherland" faction of Artsakh NA

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress"informs, Marcel Petrosyan, head of the "United Fatherland" faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, said during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic held on October 30.

"The people of Artsakh self-determined on September 2, 1991, declaring a republic, and holding a referendum on independence on December 10. The people of Artsakh exercised their right to self-determination in accordance with the popular norms and principles of international rights, as well as the USSR legislation in force at that time.

Therefore, the internationally guaranteed right and duty to protect its population from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity belongs to the authorities of Artsakh, elected through democratic procedures, and the international community, in turn, should encourage and help Artsakh to fulfill this duty," said M. Petrosyan, adding that although the people of Artsakh are connected to the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora system by their existence, socio-economic, moral and psychological security, they objectively consider the prospect of military-political stability mainly under the auspices of the Russian Federation.

The actual guarantee of Artsakh's existence is the Armenians living in Artsakh, the absolute guarantor of Artsakh's identity is Mother Armenia, and the tangible guarantee of Artsakh's security is the presence of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation in Artsakh.